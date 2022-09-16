FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police Services officers are working to peacefully resolve a barricade situation.

The incident started on Thursday evening near Kirkwood Drive and Brookwood Drive.

Police said they responded to the area on a reported burglary that happened at one of the apartments. When they tried to talk with a male suspect, police said he ran and broke into another apartment, where he then barricaded himself and has refused to leave.

Police said there were people inside of the apartment when the suspect barricaded himself inside. They were able to get out and were not injured.

The suspect may be armed, according to information police said they received.

Police asked people living in the surrounding apartments to avoid the second and floors or stay inside of their homes while officers work to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.