DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is investigating a burglary and auto theft that occurred on South Havana Street.

The incident took place May 7, around 7:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Havana Street.

One of two suspects in a burglary and auto theft investigation taking place on South Havana on 5/7/2023. Photo Courtesy: Denver Police Department 5/9/2023.

DPD is asking anyone with information on the suspects pictured to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.