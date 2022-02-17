Burglars stealing lotto tickets, cigarette cartons

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A series of smash-and-grab robberies have been happening in the Denver metro and police need the public’s help tracking the suspects down.

The crimes were caught on camera and authorities have released videos and images hoping it will lead to an arrest.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man run inside a Stinker Store and go behind the counter. Then he takes out a hammer and starts smashing three of the store’s computer screens. After, he’s seen grabbing an entire display of scratch-off lottery tickets and takes off. In other images, he’s seen grabbing a “giant” amount of cigarette cartons.

“The stores are always closed, it’s always after hours, and they pretty much are always in and out in just a few minutes,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesperson Karlyn Tilley said.

Tilley said investigators believe the thieves have hit three stores in Jefferson County and possibly in other locations like Littleton, Lakewood and Englewood. She’s hoping one suspect’s unique and distinct wardrobe will help hunt them him down.

“He’s wearing that same outfit in each one,” Tilley said. “I’m not exactly sure why, but that has been his choice of clothing.”

That choice of clothing is red pants with a white stripe and a multi-colored yellow and red hoodie.

Malia Jackson, mother and employee at Circle K, is on edge after Saturday’s break-in.

“It kind of makes you scared, especially because I have kids,” Jackson told FOX31. “It just is crazy to see how everything was smashed and torn up, like for nothing. He didn’t even have to smash anything. People are crazy. So, it kind of makes you feel some type of way.”

Authorities say all crimes happened after hours and the group of suspects fled in two getaway cars: a dark Infiniti Sedan and a dark pick-up truck. Tilley said it’s a possibility both cars could be stolen, and they did not have license plates for deputies to run in their system.

If you know anything about the smash-and-grabs or recognize the suspect, do not approach the suspects and call police.