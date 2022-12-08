BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Arista Wine and Spirits, near the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, was targeted by a thief last week, and the owner is ready for justice.

The suspect was easily caught on camera because he didn’t try to hide his identity. With it being such a casual attack on this small business, owner Brian Yauk said he’s angry and wants the perpetrator to be held accountable.

“(He) didn’t even try hiding his face, and just people need to be held accountable for the things that they do and it seems like there’s a lack of that,” Yauk said.

In the video, you first see the man open the door with what the Broomfield Police Department says was a crowbar. He then casually walks over to the cash register, pulling it from its cords and walking out of the store with it under his arm.

“It’s my livelihood and part of what I’m building to pass along to my son,” Yauk said. “To have that threatened is just, there’s no reason for it. Just go out there and work hard and get it yourself. Why are you stealing from a small business?”

Burglaries hit Broomfield businesses

Yauk said this has affected the store’s customers, saying there have been past burglaries at neighboring stores.

“We have a lot of loyal customers. When I told them what happened, I mean, they were fuming. They were like, this is our store. A lot of them were just as angry, if not more, than we were,” Yauk said.

Broomfield Police say the suspect used a stolen car to get away that was later ditched in Denver. Two cash boxes were found inside by police, one believed to be from Arista. Police are still processing the vehicle for fingerprints or other potential leads.

Now, Yauk is pushing for their landlord to add an outside camera.

“This is all happening in the middle of the night when there’s little to no security and I’m here or my son is here and we are the last ones in this building,” Yauk said.

Broomfield Police said there has been an increase in this type of crime across the metro area and warned people to stay vigilant this time of year and take extra security precautions.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact police.