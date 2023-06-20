STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wildlife officials captured a bear that broke into multiple homes in Steamboat Springs and euthanized it on Tuesday afternoon.

The bear was caught in a spot where it had been before, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It’s for that reason they believe the bear lost its fear of humans and had to be put down.

CPW said the bear figured out how to get into several homes and found a reward for its efforts, which compelled it to keep trying. That inclination could lead the bear into a potentially dangerous interaction with humans in their own homes.

Officials said the bear was a younger male, what they call a “yearling.”

A bear got into a Steamboat Springs home but couldn’t figure out how to get out. (Submitted)

Stay safe from bears: Secure your stuff

The bear was caught on video last week trying to get into a home in Steamboat Springs. In that instance, the bear was able to get inside the house. The homeowner told FOX31 he wasn’t there at the time.

CPW said bears are motivated to do this when they smell food in a home or in the garbage, which is why they encourage residents to keep their doors, windows and garbage cans secure.

Bears will do what they can, including hurt people, to get the food they might smell.

The bear’s carcass will not go to waste. It’s being donated to an outdoor sportswoman’s group.

CPW said the group could use it for educational purposes, like proper field dressing and meat processing skills.