DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon, accused of breaking into multiple homes in Boulder while fans were cheering on the Colorado Buffaloes at their first home game of the season.

A 50-year-old man from Kansas, Patrick Seal Gillespie, was arrested and booked in jail in connection to several burglaries, and officers believe there could be more victims of the burglaries that they don’t yet know about, according to a press release from the City of Boulder.

Boulder Police said the first call came in around 9 a.m. when the suspect allegedly tried to break into a home on 10th Street, but the homeowners were there and called the police.

The suspect was gone by the time officers got there, but about an hour later he was spotted in the area. That’s when police said officers first attempted to take the man into custody, but they again lost sight of him in an alley between 12th Street and 13th Street.

By then, officers said they had received more calls about homes being broken into in the area earlier that morning.

The man was found in the same neighborhood a while later wearing different clothes, and that’s when police said Gillespie was taken into custody.

Police said the man appeared to be targeting homes in the University Hill area. He was booked in jail on the following charges:

5 counts of burglary

criminal mischief

possession of burglary tools

obstruction

5 counts of theft

12 counts of possession of a financial transaction device

Anyone who believes they might be another victim of the burglaries is asked to call Boulder Police and Fire Dispatch at 303-441-3333 referencing case 23-9023.