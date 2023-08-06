DENVER (KDVR) — A big bundle of birthday wishes from around the country was delivered to a retired World War II veteran who turned 100 on Saturday.

U.S. Naval Commander Koert Voorhees served in the South Pacific during the war. His family threw him a huge celebration on Sunday and asked the organization Nothing but Love Notes to gather handwritten birthday wishes to deliver to him as a surprise.

Denver Police Officer and Navy veteran Jacob Odendahl was the one who made the surprise delivery to Voorhees.

His wife, Connie, also turned 100 years old in April, and the organization said it planned to gather a bundle of love notes for her as well.

The 100-year-old is in very good shape, mentally and physically, according to his family, who call him the “Energizer Bunny.”