DENVER (KDVR) — This school year’s Safe2Tell monthly reports have been dominated by bullying reports each month, but the November report shows suicide reports were more common than any other categories.

The anonymous youth reporting program saw a 16% increase in reports during the 2022-23 school year, according to the latest Safe2Tell annual report. In November, the highest reported categories were suicide (336), bullying (307) and school complaints (252).

Since August, bullying has routinely been the highest reported category.

However, in the 2021-2022 school year, suicide reports were the highest category (14% of the 19,364 reports received), and also the top category reported in the 2022-2023 school year (13% of 22,486 reports).

In November, the program received 2,999 reports — a 5% increase over October reports, and a 46% increase when compared to November 2022. Additionally, report volume for the 2023-2024 school year is up 39% from this point last year with 10,044 reports, according to Safe2Tell.

“The strength of Safe2Tell echos loudly in our second-highest monthly report volume and is a poignant reminder of the program’s ability to turn collective vigilance into tangible, life-saving outcomes,” Stacey Jenkins, Director of Safe2Tell, said in a release.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which Safe2Tell operates under, shared information about success stories from the program in November, including a report of a peer’s social post indicating suicidal ideation.

Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office reported that local law enforcement responded and discovered the student actively attempting suicide. Immediate notification was given to the student’s parents, and the student was promptly transported to the hospital, where they were placed on hold.

“Today, we not only celebrate Safe2Tell’s proven success story; we celebrate a life saved,” Weiser said in a release. “The intervention prompted by the Safe2Tell report prevented a tragedy and serves as a powerful reminder of the impact we can achieve when we come together to protect our youth. I sincerely want to tell the person who submitted the report how proud we are of you.”

Another report stated a student was feeling depressed and struggling with taking their medication. School teams investigated and the school psychologist spoke with the student, who expressed feeling safe but made a plan to utilize their resources to feel better. The school contacted the parent and is monitoring the student, the attorney general’s office said in its release about the November numbers.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor a mental health counseling service provider. The service exists only to distribute anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school administration under state law. The program allows students to anonymously report threats to their own or others’ safety.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.