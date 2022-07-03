AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – During a shots-fired incident on Saturday night, Aurora Police said that several bullets went through two homes that people were inside of at the time, including two young boys.

The shooting happened just before midnight in northern Aurora near the intersection of East 23rd Avenue and Eagle Street, just west of Chambers Road.

One mother told FOX31 that the bullets entered through the wall of her house before hitting her son’s box spring while he was sleeping on it.

Initially, she thought the sound was from the ongoing fireworks shows, given that it was the Fourth of July weekend. That was, until she checked her cameras.

In the footage captured by her home security system, a barrage of bullets being fired at the house is audible. The footage also shows people coming from the left side of the screen and walking the entire width of the shot before stopping behind a tree, where someone’s shoes remain in the frame.

There is an apparent muzzle flash on the right side of the video before rounds begin allegedly flying towards the house.

“I couldn’t tell what the cars were and all I could see was three teenagers, that was the best I can guess. I [saw] white high tops,” said Stephanie Rittenhouse. “I keep going over it and rewatching it and it’s senseless. I don’t, I don’t know what they were shooting. I don’t know. I don’t know anything. I couldn’t see that on the camera. And I think that’s the scariest part.”

The gunfire left four holes in their house and five in her fence. The bullets also passed through her children’s bedrooms.

“One of the bullets went through my son’s box spring mattress while he was asleep. If it had been six inches higher, he wouldn’t be here,” Rittenhouse said, “and that’s scary, it scares me because they’re home. It is summertime, he was at home in bed. Like, I can’t even keep my kids safe at home.”

Another bullet that hit the second house went through another boy’s room before going through an exterior wall and back outside, hitting a fence. Rittenhouse said she is thankful no one was hurt. Nonetheless, even though the tragedy was avoided, she feels trauma was not.

“So, we’ve moved all the furniture away from the side of the house because he’s uncomfortable being in his room in his own bedroom,” Rittenhouse explained. “The kids are freaked out.”

Aurora Police said they’re still looking for the suspects.

“It’s just, it’s… what am I to do? What is anybody to do?” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse said she can’t afford to move anywhere else with the way home prices are right now, but she plans to beef up her security camera system.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.