AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A road rage incident this week led to gunfire in Aurora with a child​ in one of the cars.

It happened Monday at Peoria Street and Florida Avenue, near a park.

Peggy Holm and Matt Templeman were planning a fun day at the park with their toddler when they came to an intersection in Aurora.

“We had a stop sign and this gentleman did not,” Holm said. “He was turning onto the street that we were on and he stopped when he didn’t have a stop sign. So we gestured him on so that he could move along.”

That gesture, Templeman said, was enough to set that person off. They saw that he immediately became visibly angry.

“We felt really dangerous with our daughter in the car,” Templeman said, “so we just tried to turn around and get away from him and that’s when he did the shot.”

The suspect shot at them, leaving a bullet hole in their driver’s side back door.

“I don’t understand why you could go from, go to getting so angry in just a matter of a two-second interaction with somebody,” Holm said.

The family was able to get away and call the police, telling them the shooter took off.

The bullet landed just six inches below where their daughter was sitting in her car seat.

“We could’ve lost her,” Holm said.

“That’s the only thing that was going through my mind that we could’ve lost her,” Templeman said, “over something so, so silly,” Holm said.

They were on their way to the park and now they are just thankful their daughter wasn’t shot by an angry driver they encountered on the road.

“I’m just glad that she’s alive and that we’re all ok, but yeah, it was just really scary,” Holm said.

The Aurora Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Holm and Templeman described the car as a white KIA Soul with red racing stripes on the doors.

They’re asking anyone with information to call APD.