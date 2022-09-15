DENVER (KDVR) — A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.

It happened Tuesday night in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Empower Field at Mile High. The father said they were driving home from a volleyball game when a group of street racers drove by.

“Basically, these cars are jockeying back and forth at a really low rate of speed” when they heard a gun blast. Their windshield shattered, covering them in glass.

The Denver Police Department said it is looking for the vehicles involved. They have not confirmed whether the shooting was connected to road rage or street racing.