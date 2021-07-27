Bull riding, concerts and truck pull showcase the Adams County Fair

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The 116th Adams County Fair runs from Aug. 4 through 8 at Riverdale Regional Parkin in Brighton.

Entertainment, competitions, contests and free activities for all ages will be available every day of the fair.

United Power Grandstand Events:

Calendar:

Thursday, Aug. 5 – Senior Day at the fair begins at 10 a.m. in the Waymire Dome. Guests 55 and older can indulge in a farm-to-table lunch, experience the fair, and enjoy a lineup of events especially for them. No registration is required.

Friday, Aug. 6 – Kidchella Kids Day at the Adams County Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Support Adams County foster kids by participating in the Foster Care 5K Race, the race starts at 7:30 a.m. Register here. Cornhole in the park, the contest begins at 12 p.m., Register here.

Parking information:

A free shuttle service to and from the fair is offered Wednesday-Sunday. Per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks are required for all individuals riding planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

Pick-up locations:

Prairie View High School

12909 E. 120th Ave., Henderson

Shuttle runs approximately every 20 minutes.

Shadow Ridge Middle School

12551 Holly St., Thornton

Shuttle runs approximately every 15 minutes.

Riverdale Ridge High School

13380 Yosemite St., Thornton

Shuttle runs approximately every 20 minutes.

Wednesday: 5-11 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-midnight

Friday: 3 p.m.-midnight

Saturday: noon-midnight

Sunday: noon-midnight



Rideshare app drivers will pick up and drop off at the Adams County Museum.

Parking – 124th Avenue will be closed beginning noon, Aug. 4, through 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. Drivers should use the park entrance off 120th Avenue and Park Boulevard to enter the fairgrounds.