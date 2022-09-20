KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said a bull moose has died after getting entangled in snowmaking electrical cords at Keystone Ski Resort.

CPW said workers at Keystone found the moose entangled in the wires last week. CPW said the moose died because of stress and physical exertion caused by being wrapped up in the wires.

Wildlife entanglements

Here are some things wildlife have become entangled in, according to CPW:

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clotheslines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

Helpful tips:

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Residents on the Front Range can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 to report entangled wildlife, or if elsewhere in the state they can look up their local CPW office. If wildlife offices are closed, residents are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for the on-call wildlife officer.