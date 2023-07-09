DENVER (KDVR) — A community-wide initiative will host walk-in mental health support after a person was shot and killed by a deputy and an officer in Summit County on Sunday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Summit Cove neighborhood on reports of an armed subject who was wandering the neighborhood, waving a firearm and banging on residents’ doors, according to a SCSO.

Officers and deputies acted to contain and de-escalate the situation, but the subject allegedly failed to comply with verbal commands.

The person then pointed a handgun at a deputy and an officer, according to SCSO, and that’s when both the deputy and officer shot at the subject.

Despite their efforts immediately rendering aid, the subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

Building Hope, a community-wide initiative based in Summit County, said they will offer free walk-in mental health support in response to the incident.

Local mental health providers will be available at Summit High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on

Monday.

Building Hope has a mission to “create a more coordinated, effective and responsive mental health system” for everyone in Summit County by reducing stigmas and improving access to care and support while promoting emotional health, according to the website.

There are options for finding mental health care and support in Colorado, here’s a list:

Anyone in need of support can always contact Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255 or Text ‘TALK’ to 32855 any time, any day.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information was asked to contact SCSO Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.