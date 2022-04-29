WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Fire Department says it was able to stop the spread of fire in a two-story multi-family building on Friday morning, despite high winds.

WFD said the fire started at 9:24 a.m. in the 7700 block of West 87th Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire in a second-floor unit, and it extended to the exterior of the building.

Fire crews helped people safely evacuate from other buildings. No injuries were reported.

WFD said they were concerned about the wind causing the fire to spread, so they called additional firefighters from Arvada and North Metro fire districts to help.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 10 a.m. It was contained to two units. WFD said they prevented the fire from spreading to the remaining six residences in the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.