UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Aurora Fire Rescue provided an update on the fire. Use the video player above to watch.

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a five-alarm fire at a building under construction at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

The Aurora Police Department shut down the intersection to assist AFR.

The fire was described as an apartment building under construction.

Aurora Fire Rescue said crews first responded at 12:48 p.m. They responded to the fifth floor but had to retreat due to the fire.

No injuries were reported, and no firefighters were in the building as of 3:10 p.m.

Smoke could be seen from many miles away.

Several other fire departments responded to assist, and there were 42 resources on the scene. South Metro Fire Rescue, Denver Fire Department and South Adams Fire Department, among others, responded to the fire to assist Aurora.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A fire engulfs an apartment building under construction in Aurora (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a large building fire at Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. (Credit: KDVR)

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a building under construction. South Metro Fire Rescue and Denver Fire Department responded to assist. (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

Crews with Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a building under construction at Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street (Credit: KDVR)

Smoke coming from a fire in the area of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street (Credit: Viewer photo)

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a fire near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. (Credit: KDVR)

A fire at a building under construction, seen from SkyFOX (Credit: KDVR)

This is the second fire that Aurora has responded to at a building under construction in recent days. On Thursday morning, crews responded to a fire that engulfed several residential buildings under construction. The cause of that fire was under investigation.

FOX31 has a reporter going to the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.