DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of Emergency Management is responding to conspiracies surrounding a bug out bag giveaway announced last week.

Several YouTube videos have circulated since Denver OEM announced the giveaway.

“We have been made aware that a video is circulating social media by a conspiracy theory network alleging that our Bug Out Bag giveaway for National Preparedness Month is a result of a known or expected disaster in Denver,” Denver OEM said.

The conspiracy theorists said that Denver is giving the bags away because city officials know of or expect a disaster to happen in the city.

Some of the theorists said it is because of the Sept. 24 giveaway date, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College View Recreation Center.

Denver OEM released the following statement:

We want to assure the community that the claims made in this video are unequivocally false. The mission of our office is to cultivate a safe, prepared, and resilient community. Every year for National Preparedness Month, we work to reach our community to increase emergency preparedness. Last year, we held an advocacy day with the Rockies where we spent one day talking with people about preparedness. This year, we decided to use our resources differently, by hosting educational fairs and by putting preparedness assets directly into the hands of people who may not be able to afford them otherwise. We want the Denver community to know if we were ever aware of an imminent threat or disaster expected to occur, the first thing we would do is alert our community and the media as your safety is our number one priority. Please check out our website to see the transparent ways we work to keep you safe, informed, and prepared. Also, be sure to prepare, regardless if you believe silly rumors or not.”

You can register ahead of the Sept. 24 event to ensure that you get your bag, as supplies are limited.