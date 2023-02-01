BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s signing day for the University of Colorado football team and head coach Deion Sanders is ready for his first at the helm for the Buffaloes.

Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime” signed on as head coach in December last year and hit the ground running ever since.

Soon after his hire, Sanders assembled his staff consisting of veteran coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans. He had a $5 million budget to work with for his assistant coaches. He recently announced some coaching hires including former NFL coach Mike Zimmer.

“I have the best coaching staff assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting, some already coming on the way as I speak,” Sanders told the crowd of hundreds who whooped and hollered at his answers from among the dozens of reporters at his introductory news conference on Dec. 4.

‘Coach Prime’ increases Buffs odds for championship

After the schedule was released, the Buffs’ odds for a national championship rose to 200 to 1, this comes despite their 1-11 2022 season.

“It’s a tall order, but the excitement is in the air,” Joey Feazel from Ceasars Sportsbook said.

After a brutal campaign that saw the Buffs finish 1-11 in 2023, Colorado has captured the sixth-most bets taken in and the most dollars wagered to win the 2023 national championship.

Sanders merchandise flies off the shelves

Demand for Sanders merchandise skyrocketed shortly after the announcement was made.

When Sanders’ hiring was announced late last year, retailers noticed a major uptick in Buffs merchandise.

“As soon as he signed and he was here doing the press conference, that’s when we started ordering,” Derek Friedman, owner of SportsFan, located at 17th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, said in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.