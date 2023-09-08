DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s big weekend of football is bringing the Centennial State lots of attention, but experts say it will likely bring Colorado lots of dollars too, expecting the state to bring in millions from football fans.

The energy surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Broncos this opening weekend is undeniable. Economists believe fans of both teams are ready to break out their wallets.

“Our Buffs and Nebraska, then the Denver Broncos and the hated Raiders. That kind of energy, that kind of excitement also brings with it a really significant economic impact to our region,” said J.J. Ament, CEO of the Denver Metro Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ament said economists expect almost $40 million in economic activity from the two games.

FILE – An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado’s 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Football tickets harder to come by this year

While Denver is used to selling out games, the University of Colorado has had some issues selling tickets before now. Experts urge businesses in Boulder to capitalize off the foot traffic this season.

“People are going to go out and do the things you said: They can’t get tickets for the game, they are wanting to go someplace and watch the game, someplace other than just sitting on their couch watching at home. They’ll be out at the bars and restaurants and other places they can go and watch the game and spend money,” said Mac Clouse of the University of Denver Daniels College of Business.

With four sold-out games for the Buffs and what could be a more competitive season for the Broncos, there may not be as many tourists and out-of-state fans at games this year.

“The issue is they may have a little more trouble this year getting tickets because the people who own the tickets, the season ticketholders for the Broncos, may be more interested in going to the games if the Broncos turn out to be more entertaining and fun and good. CU, they’re going to see a much bigger impact than the Broncos will,” Clouse said.

Ament, with the chamber, is reminding folks that tax revenue from the money people spend this weekend goes back into the community to fund services, hoping this football season works out for the entire state.