Buff City Soap Black Friday deals

Denver (KDVR) — Small Business Saturday is almost here and there are plenty of local businesses to choose from. If you are looking for health and beauty products, there’s only one place to go.

Buff City Soap is your one-stop shop for all your sudsy needs. Located at the Southlands mall in Aurora, Buff City Soap is the ultimate holiday gift destination for the soap lover in your life.

Buff City Soap has numerous scents to choose from, while keeping every product handmade with natural ingredients. They even have holiday scents, ranging from Pumpkin Spice Latte to Candy Cane Forest.

The best part? Buff City Soap has a 25% off sale on every product in the store, just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Stop in to Buff City Soap to support a local small business, and to get your soap fix. Find out more at buffcitysoap.com .