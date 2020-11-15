Buena Vista teen missing at Clear Creek Reservoir

GRANITE, Colo. (KDVR) — A search and rescue for a Buena Vista high school student was launched at Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area in Chaffee County late Saturday.

The teen went missing after the canoe he was riding in with a friend capsized while they were duck hunting.

The teens fell in the water when their canoe flipped in strong winds shortly before 5 p.m., witnesses told Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers. The water where the incident happened is estimated to be 30 to 50 feet deep.

The mother of one boy and the father of the other were on shore. The father swam out to the canoe while two CPW officers helped as he rescued one of the boys, said Jim Aragon, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the region.

As darkness set in, they were unable to locate the other boy in the frigid waters.

Several units including a specialized CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team and a CPW search team using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and video camera, are involved in the search.

Clear Creek Reservoir is a popular fishing lake and offers deer, elk and waterfowl for hunting. It is located about 15 miles north of Buena Vista just west of U.S. Highway 24.