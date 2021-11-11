Buck wandering Castle Rock with rope tangled in its antlers

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — It continues to happen: wildlife getting entangled in ropes, tires, and other outdoor gear. Right now a buck is wandering Castle Rock with a rope tangled in its antlers.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said the rope is not inhibiting the deer’s ability to eat, breathe and walk.

“We are starting to see more instances of deer becoming tangled in the last two weeks and it will get worse as we get into the rut,” said Wildlife Officer Casey Westbrook. “We are seeing activity increase in deer starting to spar and their general rutting activity and movements are picking up. When in the rut, we see a lot more entanglements.”

On Oct. 24 at a golf course, a 5×5 bull elk got caught in rope that is used to section off a green on the course. It took several wildlife officers nine minutes to set the bull free.

Last month, a non-typical elk had to be rescued after it became entangled in a child’s swing near Evergreen.

Things wildlife have become entangled in

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clothes lines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years

Helpful tips for keeping wildlife from getting entangled

CPW recommends people put away volleyball and badminton nets if you aren’t using them

Place lights and other decorations above six feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene by yourself

Residents on the Front Range can call CPW’s Denver office at 303-291-7227 to report entangled wildlife, or if elsewhere in the state, they can look up their local CPW office. If it is after hours when offices are closed, residents are asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 and ask for the on-call wildlife officer.