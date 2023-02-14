WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

DENVER (KDVR) — A brutal attack caught on camera at an RTD light rail station once again raises serious questions about safety and security in Denver’s transit system.

The attack was captured on camera at RTD’s Decatur-Federal station on the south side of Colfax in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

The video shows a rider getting off a train and immediately being attacked.

At least four suspects beat and kick the victim several times. The suspects then grab what appears to be some of his belongings and take off. It’s not clear what those belongings were.

It’s also not clear if anything happened between the suspects and the victim on board the train prior to the attack.

The attack happened at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. However, RTD just released the video of the attack on Monday.

The condition of the victim was not available by RTD.

The Denver Police Department is searching for the suspects. If you have any information, please contact Denver Police or FOX31’s partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.