MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Brush School District administrator who had been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography has had all charges dismissed.

The administrator was arrested in June on seven counts, but on Sept. 27 they were all dismissed.

According to police, the illicit images were collected by school staff after an in-house investigation was made into a school sexting incident.

A second administrator, 31-year-old Bradley Bass, was also arrested as a result of this investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on related child pornography charges for an arraignment.

