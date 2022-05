ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — No structures were threatened after a brush fire spread around the area of 55th and Lowell in Adams County Tuesday.

Adams County Fire and crews from West Metro Fire responded with Xcel energy, which operates some power lines near the scene.

Adams County Fire tweeted the fire was under control as of 1:34 p.m. as crews focus on hotspots. There is an arson investigator on scene. Below are pictures courtesy of Adams County Fire.