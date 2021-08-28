Brush fire near Wiggins contributed to smoke in Front Range air

WIGGINS, Colo. (KDVR) — As wildfire smoke from the West moves into the state, a small brush fire along the Front Range has added to the poor air quality.

For those wondering about the decrease in air quality in the Denver area this evening…In addition to wildfire smoke moving in from out west, NE winds have pushed in smoke from the recent brush fire near Wiggins the last few hours. Shown here on satellite imagery#COwx pic.twitter.com/BYX0ZX6qob — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021

Crews worked to put the fire out and it was not reported to have threatened any structures.

View from the ground of the Wiggins brush fire. #COwx https://t.co/epy08fR1Dx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 28, 2021