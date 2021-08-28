Brush fire near Wiggins contributed to smoke in Front Range air

WIGGINS, Colo. (KDVR) — As wildfire smoke from the West moves into the state, a small brush fire along the Front Range has added to the poor air quality.
Crews worked to put the fire out and it was not reported to have threatened any structures.
