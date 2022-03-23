CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Chaffee County officials said the fire has been fully contained and burned an estimated 40-50 acres.

A brush fire has engulfed several acres three miles southwest of Buena Vista, Chaffee County said.

The fire is located at CR 319 and U.S. Highway 285. Pre-evacuations have been sent to residents less than two miles south of the Kelly Ranch area. Officials said to avoid traveling in the area.

The county reported that multiple agencies are working on containing the fire.

