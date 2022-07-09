LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A brush fire has closed Interstate 25 north of Wellington. Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area.

Follow here for live updates.

4:03 p.m. Interstate 25 northbound reopened at Exit 281: Owl Canyon Road. I-25 remained closed southbound between Exit 293: Carr and Exit 288: Buckeye Road.

3:59 p.m. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office:

“Fire officials are working a grass fire on the north end of Wellington between County Road 7 and I-25, north to Ranch Horse Road and south to Rising Eagle Road. All residents in that area should evacuate immediately. You may exit the area northbound or southbound on County Road 7.

“Text LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will provide updates as needed to that keyword. Please visit nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger. Thank you.”

3:28 p.m. Interstate 25 is closed northbound at Exit 281: Owl Canyon Road and southbound between Exit 293: Carr and Exit 288: Buckeye Road. Drivers are urged to watch for responders and use caution.

Original: A major highway has closed due to a growing brush fire.

Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County tweeted out that Interstate 25 near milepost 284 has been closed down due to a brush fire. The fire is currently burning six miles north of the town of Wellington.

Colorado Department of Transportation cameras shows the highway shut down from traffic and significant smoke coming from the fire.

CSP is asking drivers to utilize alternate routes to get around the fire. Highway 85 or Highway 287 can be used as alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.