Brush fire burning near Loretto Heights in Denver

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brush fire in Loretto Heights. Credit SkyFOX

DENVER (KDVR) — A brush fire is burning near Loretto Heights on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX spotted smoke from the area around 8:50 a.m.

The Denver Fire Department said they don’t know what caused the fire.

The fire has not spread to any structures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories