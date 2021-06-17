Brush fire burning near Loretto Heights in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A brush fire is burning near Loretto Heights on Thursday morning.
SkyFOX spotted smoke from the area around 8:50 a.m.
The Denver Fire Department said they don’t know what caused the fire.
The fire has not spread to any structures.
