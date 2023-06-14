DENVER (KDVR) — The family of two men killed in a road rage shooting on Tuesday has identified them as brothers.

Damon Lucas, 22, and Blake Lucas, 21, were named as the victims in the deadly shooting on Interstate 25 and 8th Avenue by their aunt and uncle on Wednesday. They said the men were both from Denver.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas spoke with the couple outside the Denver courthouse who said the two men were on their way to a job interview at a tire shop when the deadly shooting happened.

The couple told FOX31 that Blake was high-spirited and had his own reptile company. They said Damon hoped to be a professional skater.

FOX31 also received comments from the brother’s parents, Amber Rivera and Arthur Lucas.

“We know right now it was a road age incident that turned into shots fired and they just apparently fired at our boys and now they are both gone,” Arthur Lucas, the father of the brothers said.

“I called the police last night cause I hadn’t heard from my boys then I saw the news article and I just knew,” Amber Rivera, the brothers’ mother said. “I felt it.”

Rivera said in recent years, the boys became close.

“Growing up they fought a lot but in the last few years they’ve become best friends,” Rivera said “They do everything together.”

Rivera expressed her confusion. “I don’t know what happened but it went too far and it didn’t need to happen,” she said.

Damon and Blake’s family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs for those who would like to contribute.

The official identifications will be provided by the Denver Officer of the Medical Examiner.

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

Stephen Long, 25, was being held on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation but police believe the Lucas brothers and Long stopped their vehicles under West 6th Avenue. One of the Lucas brothers allegedly approached Long’s vehicle and was shot.

“While the extent of the confrontation between the two is still under investigation, it appears the suspect pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the victim,” according to a DPD release.

The other brother then allegedly got out and jumped on Long’s car and Long drove off.

“The driver exited the highway at West 8th Avenue and fired multiple shots, striking the second victim and causing him to fall from the vehicle,” according to the release.

Police said an on-duty Denver detective, who was driving nearby, heard the gunshots and followed the suspect vehicle. The detective called for backup and Long was taken into custody, police said.