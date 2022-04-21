AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Chris Rosado got into a car crash while donating equipment to mothers in need. He never imagined he would end up losing something so precious to him.

“We donated a car seat to someone in the community who lost their car to a fire,” Rosado said. That was on March 6, the same day another car careened into Rosado’s vehicle.

His car was taken to the Caliber Collision repair shop in Aurora, where he later discovered his belongings were stolen sometime between March 29-April 5th. A chain was left hanging from the rearview mirror, but it was missing a very important family keepsake: a small urn with a portion of his brother’s ashes.

“My brother’s ashes were in it, so it was my little good luck charm,” Rosado said.

Gerardo Rosado Junior died from COVID-19 in 2021.

“He was my older brother, so always looked up to him,” Rosado said. The ashes represent what little the family has left to memorialize Rosado Junior, other than photographs.

Rosado said he doesn’t believe the thieves knew what they were stealing.

“I saw this was missing the capsule that actually held the ashes, looked around the car, ’cause maybe it possibly fell off while they were ransacking the car,” he said. He is making a plea to anyone who can help find the ashes and turn them in.

“That’s pretty much irreplaceable. You can’t put a price on that. I just hope somebody has a heart and turns it in,” he said.

The family’s attorney at Earl & Earl said the ashes can be dropped off at their offices, no questions asked.