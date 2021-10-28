Brother of young bystander killed in Brighton police chase speaks out

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The grieving brother of one of the people killed by a driver fleeing from Brighton police officers spoke out about his family’s devastation.

Rodolfo Castro shared his thoughts as he visited his mother, Maria Luisa Perez, at the hospital. She was injured in that same crash.

Dulce Castro died on Tuesday as a man suspected of driving a stolen car was trying to evade officers and crashed into the vehicle in which she was a passenger, ejecting her. Dulce’s mom was the driver. She was sent to a hospital.

Another person, a pedestrian identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega of Montrose, was killed during the two-minute police chase after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into him.

Castro said it is not OK his sister lost her life in that way. He also said the 21-year-old had a full life ahead of her. She had dreams of working and becoming independent.

“It might seem like a simple dream for you, for me, and for other people, but she wanted to work and help her parents have a better life,” Castro said.

He said his parents are still processing the sudden loss of their youngest.

“My parents have so much pain in their hearts,” Castro said.

His mom is expected to recover from her physical injuries, but he worries about this tragedy’s lasting impact.

“She’s hurt mentally,” Castro said.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help support them during this difficult time.