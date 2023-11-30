WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Family, friends and even strangers left flowers, cards and candles outside a shop on West 38th Avenue for Peter Arguello, the man whose family said he was killed Wednesday at his jewelry store in Wheat Ridge.

“My brother was a good man; he was an icon in this neighborhood,” said Phillip Arguello, Peter’s youngest brother.

Phillip visited the memorial growing outside the jewelry shop on Thursday.

“I’m kinda at a loss for words,” Phillip said.

He said since he learned his 64-year-old brother was killed, he’s also learned just how many people respected and loved his brother.

“I was eating breakfast and the news came on, and a guy said about how much his kids loved my brother,” Phillip said. “To call someone like that icon in the neighborhood is pretty cool, I take some solace in that.”

Peter Arguello (Brenda Ritz/Neighborhood Gazette)

‘My brother was well loved’

Phillip said Peter had his shop on West 38th Avenue for 12-15 years.

“Everyone spoke highly of him here,” Phillip said. “I take some solace that my brother was well loved and liked here; he made a difference in people’s everyday lives by having a good attitude. He was encouraging in loving of one another.”

FOX31 asked Phillip what his favorite memories were with his older brother. He was emotional and shared some fun memories from their childhood.

“When we were kids we would laugh about everything, we’d play Army and play Joe and we’d talk backwards,” Phillip said. “We always had fun together, we always laughed.”

Phillip said it will be hard moving forward without his older brother.

“I’m going to miss him,” Phillip said. “I don’t know how to think, how to feel right now.”