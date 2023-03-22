DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday’s double shooting at East High School was a month after the deadly shooting of 16-year-old student Luis Garcia.

Garcia’s brother Santos returned to the school Wednesday to speak out.

“We buried him just four days ago. And, you know, we’re back to back to the same place,” Santos said. “I knew it was going to happen again. I, I warned. I mean, I warned as much people as I could that it was going to happen again. And there’s no cops.”

Following his brother’s shooting, Santos has pleaded publicly, addressing police and school board members to take action to make students and staff feel safe at East High School.

“Once the cops are removed, stuff like this happens and they have to place the cops back,” Santos said. “So, it’s just how long is that going to take.”

Following the double shooting Wednesday, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said at least one armed police officer will be posted on comprehensive high school campuses.

Marrero said he will continue discussions with principals at those schools to address concerns. Two armed Denver Police Department officers will be stationed at Denver East through the remainder of the school year.

Santos believes this is a step in the right direction, but the timing of the decision isn’t lost on the grieving brother.

“It’s extremely, extremely late,” Santos said. “It could have been avoided if there was a cop there, you know, to prevent anything like this from happening or at least just scare the people that are committing crimes like these and I mean, it’s it’s late.”

Santos said he will continue to speak out to demand safety and see that actions are carried through because he knows his brother would have wanted him to.

“When we talk to them, pay attention to the solutions that they bring, not so much the pretty words that they say,” Santos said.