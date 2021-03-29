Broomfield’s 9/11 memorial vandalized, police asking for information

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield’s 9/11 memorial has been vandalized with anti-police messages, police announced on Monday.
The 9/11 Memorial was dedicated on Sept. 10, 2006, the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
FOX31’s Greg Nieto said most of the graffiti was wiped away over the weekend but one disturbing message (with profanity that we cannot post) remains.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broomfield police’s non-emergency number at 303.438.6400.