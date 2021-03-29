Broomfield’s 9/11 memorial vandalized, police asking for information

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield’s 9/11 memorial has been vandalized with anti-police messages, police announced on Monday.

The 9/11 Memorial was dedicated on Sept. 10, 2006, the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

If you have any information about the person(s) who vandalized the memorial please call our non-emergency number at 303.438.6400. Thank you! @broomfield https://t.co/j5Z1W9SWhD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 29, 2021

FOX31’s Greg Nieto said most of the graffiti was wiped away over the weekend but one disturbing message (with profanity that we cannot post) remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broomfield police’s non-emergency number at 303.438.6400.