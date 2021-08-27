Broomfield woman’s brother among those killed in Kabul airport attack

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Broomfield woman’s brother is among those dead after an attack outside the Kabul airport, according to the family.

Ella Nabiyar said her brother, Dr. Khalid Rahin, worked alongside the U.S. military and allied forces, and had been cleared to evacuate when the bombing took place.

“My sister tried to take him to the hospital, but he couldn’t make it,” she said. “He couldn’t make it, and nobody was able to save his life.”

Nabiyar says her brother had gained access to a safe zone, but went back to the checkpoint to try and bring other family members to safety.

“He was so close to making it,” Ella’s husband Joe Nabiyar said. “He was right at the gate. He made it to the gate, but he couldn’t make it to safety.”

“He sacrificed himself for a chance to give others freedom,” their daughter Bahar said. “And that I can never forget.”

The family said two cousins were also killed in the attack, and multiple other family members were injured.

With U.S. forces potentially withdrawing by the end of the month, they are desperate to get those family members to safety.

“It’s very dire,” Bahar said. “There’s only so much we can do before the cutoff date.”