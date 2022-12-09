BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women’s dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.

Back on Nov. 27, the Broomfield Police Department arrested Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, on an invasion of privacy charge after he was accused of taking photos under women’s dresses in the area of the Flatiron Crossing Mall.

According to BPD, Padilla-Lesperance has been released after posting a bond.

A woman who was victimized in this case brought this incident to the police’s attention, saying that an unknown man was shooting a video up her dress while she was shopping at the mall.

Investigators with BPD believe there are likely more victims in this case. So, if you or someone you know was a victim of the suspect in this case during the month of November, please reach out to Det. Random Pihlak by calling 720-887-3158.

Again, Padilla-Lesperance has been released and is out on bond.

On Friday just before noon, an announcement was posted to New Era Wrestling’s official Facebook page saying the professional sports league was severing ties with a wrestler who also has the name as Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, and whose wrestling name is the Bearded Lady.

If you or a loved one is seeking victim’s services, a helpful advocate can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by simply dialing the BPD non-emergency line, which is 303-438-6400.