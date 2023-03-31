BROOMFIELD, Colo (KDVR) — Frustration is growing for the Broomfield Soccer Club community after more vandalism, this time at Highland Park.

The soccer club shared photos on its Facebook page, showing a torn-up soccer field covered in tire tracks.

Mike Schrad with Broomfield Soccer Club said it’s been a rough couple of months, and now this field is out of commission for the spring season.

“I couldn’t believe it happened again,” Schrad said. I felt bad for the city because they had just come out and repaired the field a day or two ago, and now it’s damaged again.”

Highland Park field vandalized 3 times

Schrad said the field has been vandalized three times within the last few months. This time, the damage is extensive.

“We’re shutting it down for the spring no matter what. Hopefully, it’s back online for the fall, but it’s hard to tell right now,” Schrad said.

This comes just months after vandals hit the fields at Broomfield Commons Park which cost the city $26,000 to repair.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years now and I’ve never seen anything like this. And now all of a sudden, it’s just nonstop this winter and spring,” Schrad said.

He said they’ve been able to make it work, but having one less field isn’t ideal.

“We’re getting down on different places that we can move teams to,” Schrad said. “We’re cramming more teams onto less fields right now, so it’s just not ideal for the kids.”

At the end of the day, Schrad said incidents like these impact the players the most.

“It’s not fair to them. I’d say 70 to 80% of our kids are from Broomfield itself, so this is a community club, this is a community park, and it’s just hitting those kids and they don’t deserve that,” Schrad said.

Broomfield Police are asking anyone with information on these vandalism incidents to reach out to them at 303-438-6400.