Broomfield seed company thriving amid pandemic

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A vegetable, flower and herb seed wholesale company is experiencing record sales during a time when most businesses are taking a financial hit.

Making a living in retail sales during the best of times is extremely challenging. Wholesale operations can be even tougher, especially during a pandemic.

Some businesses — like Broomfield-based Botanical Interests — are doing more than just hanging on; they are growing.

“People are feeling a little hopeless. They want to have a little hope in their lives, so they want to try to grow their own food,” said Curtis Jones, co-owner of Botanical Interests.

Jones said his business has been thriving.

“It went completely crazy. Our online business went from March, April and May — increased 500 percent. And we increased sales to our retail stores by $2.5 million,” Jones said.

No one could have guessed pre-pandemic what would sell and what would not.

“There’s not much you can do about a virus, but you can at least try to grow your own food and it gave them hope,” Jones said.