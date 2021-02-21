Broomfield residents continue to find engine debris day after flight emergency

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield County Commons Park is back open after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated and removed plane debris Saturday.

Park goers on Sunday morning continued to find scattered pieces of a malfunctioning Boeing 777 sticking out of the snow; this, after a United Airlines flight traveling to Hawaii had engine failure shortly after taking off from Denver International Airport.

“It’s a miracle nobody was hurt,” Annette Hein of Broomfield said. “It could have come right through the roof of my apartment. I live three blocks away.”

The NTSB is the lead agency in the investigation and says that anyone who finds remaining plane debris should not try and touch or move it; instead, call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.