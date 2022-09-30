BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, Denver police released new information about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead. The shooting took place Thursday in Broomfield.

It involved the Denver Police Department’s fugitive unit, which had traveled outside of Denver for its investigation. FOX31 was told the unit usually drives unmarked patrol cars. DPD said they were looking for a “person of interest” in a homicide case.

How might a fugitive unit pursue a suspect?

To learn more about how fugitive units work, FOX31 talked to police tactical expert James Allbee.

“In this particular case, sounds like they were trying to follow this individual to a safe place to make that contact,” Allbee said.

But investigators say the man DPD was looking for crashed his vehicle into another vehicle, then he tried to carjack another driver and eventually shot at officers. The suspect was shot and killed. A DPD fugitive officer was wounded.

“This could have been something (an investigation) that was going for several days. They could have been monitoring this individual to see exactly when and where he was going to be and come up with a game plan and get him into custody safely,” Allbee said.

The Broomfield Police Department said the suspect was wanted for an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction. Albee said fugitive units have statewide jurisdiction and usually go after people with felony arrest warrants.

Multi-agency team investigating shooting

DPD said their officers were wearing body cameras. DPD and others in the Critical Incident Response Team are investigating the shooting.

“They’ll look at second-by-second breakdown of decisions that were made and whether the officers were justified in using lethal force,” FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler, the former district attorney, said.

Investigators say there was never a chase. It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash his car, run and then shoot at officers. But FOX31 was told fugitives often know when police begin to close in on them.

As of late Friday afternoon, the name of the man who died had not been released. The officer was still in the hospital.

The 17th Judicial District CIRT team now has 21 days to release the body camera video that could help answer a lot of questions.