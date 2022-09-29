BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver police officer was shot and injured and a suspect was killed, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

BPD said a Denver fugitive unit located a homicide suspect when the suspect got into a crash with another vehicle while turning onto Midway Boulevard. The suspect then attempted to carjack another vehicle and was unsuccessful. The suspect ran and fired shots at the Denver officer.

Denver officers returned fire and struck the suspect, killing him.

The fugitive unit officer was shot in the neck and is in stable condition, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said there was a woman in the car with the suspect.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard after 4 p.m.

A resident in the area of the incident told FOX31 they heard about eight gunshots while she was in the house watching TV around 3:45 p.m. The neighbor said it is a really safe area and safe neighborhood.

Broomfield police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.