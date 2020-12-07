Broomfield police search for garage burglary suspects

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary.

Police say the burglary happened on Nov. 26 at a home on High Canal Court, near Preble Creek Parkway in the Anthem area.

The suspects backed a silver Hyundai Elantra (with stolen plates AAB141) into the victim’s driveway, entered the open garage, and stolen several power tools, according to Broomfield police.

Broomfield police said this was a crime of opportunity and it happened in the middle of the day.





Broomfield Police Department

If you have any tips or helpful information, please email Detective Brad Goodwin at bgoodwin@broomfield.org.