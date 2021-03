Broomfield police help dig out a stuck driver during the March 2021 snowstorm. Credit: Broomfield PD

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Broomfield Police Department was very busy during the snowstorm last weekend, helping dozens of drivers.

According to BPD, between 5 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday, officers responded to 115 calls regarding crashes or stuck vehicles.

“Most of those (calls) were drivers who needed help digging out after getting stuck,” BPD said.

The police department added that the number of total people helped is likely higher because many calls involved multiple vehicles.

