Broomfield police investigating suspicious death in King Soopers parking lot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a Broomfield King Soopers.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, the investigation is taking place at the King Soopers at the corner of West 136th Avenue and Zuni Street.

About 5:30 p.m., police said a female had been found dead in a vehicle. There are no obvious signs of trauma.

BPD said there is a large police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid it if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

