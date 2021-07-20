Broomfield police arrest suspect after sending shelter-in-place order

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers in Broomfield say they’ve arrested a suspect wanted for homicide after they sent a CodeRED alert and advised residents in the area to shelter in place around noon on Tuesday.
A CodeRED alert was sent to residents in the area of the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park near Perry street and West 121st Place due to a dangerous suspect in the area, according to police.
Police then tweeted that the officers contacted the suspect and arrested him.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.