Broomfield PD: Suspect in custody, no injuries reported following ‘active shooter situation’ at Walmart

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A shooting was reported at a Walmart near West 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Broomfield Tuesday afternoon.

The Broomfield Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter situation.”

One suspect, a female, is in custody, according to BPD.

A second suspect, a man, remains at large.

No injuries have been reported.

Broomfield officials said officers have secured the area and they do not believe there is “an immediate danger” at the location.

.⁦@Walmart⁩ employees off 120th and Sheridan getting bused to secure location to be interviewed by PD. Good Samaritans grabbing blankets and coats for them. pic.twitter.com/L0gh6jBRa9 — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 18, 2020

Westminster police and North Metro Fire Rescue are also at the scene.

Several roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.