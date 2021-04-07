Broomfield music school’s transport van stolen

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Broomfield music school had its transport van stolen over the weekend.

GlobalSound Studio Music Academy and Recording Studio has 300 students, ranging in ages from 5 to over 50. It has been around since the early 2000s.

Over the weekend, Owner and Music Director Mateo MacDonald says someone stole their black, 1998 Ford Econoline Van.

“As soon as we need it, it gets stolen,” he said.

MacDonald says Broomfield police have been notified. The music academy only has liability insurance on the van.

Mateo MacDonald says despite the setback, the music will go on.

“Music is the soundtrack of life. It’s gonna be important, always,” he said.

GlobalSound has set up a GoFundMe Account.