BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield City Council members discussed several ordinances that look to tighten gun laws in the city and county. Some of those include increasing the age to buy a gun and requiring a 10-day waiting period before purchase.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, nearly 40 Broomfield residents signed up to speak during public comment in what would make the nine ordinances’ second reading.

Council members heard from both sides of the aisle, some for and some against changing gun laws.

“By passing the proposed ordinances, you’re moving forward with common sense gun measures. You are giving peace of mind to many residents by not having to worry if the stranger in the grocery store or at the playground is a good guy with a gun or a bad guy with a gun,” said one resident.

Another resident took to the microphone saying, “Why is it that both the federal and state governments require males 18 years and over to register and be available to serve in the defense of the state and the nation and possibly die, and yet you feel like they don’t deserve their constitutional rights.”

The movement of cracking down on gun laws is already sweeping parts of Colorado. The City and County of Boulder, Town of Superior and City of Louisville have all passed similar legislation. The difference with Broomfield is their city council is not considering banning assault weapons and banning large capacity magazines.

Those two measures are facing legal challenges as gun advocates push back. As the court process plays out, a judge has issued a temporary restraining order in Boulder, Louisville and Superior on some laws.

Taylor Rhodes is the executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and she told FOX31 on Tuesday if the council passes the ordinances in Broomfield, the organization will file a lawsuit. The pro-gun group is spearheading several lawsuits, along with the National Foundation for Gun Rights, against stricter gun laws saying it’s a violation of the second amendment.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, deaths due to firearms are lower in Broomfield compared to surrounding areas. The report states from 2016 to 2021, Broomfield recorded 39 deaths by gun, which included 31 suicides and 6 homicides.

Here are the nine ordinances proposed in Broomfield and whether or not they were adopted in Tuesday’s meeting:

Ord. 2188 – Ban the sale and possession of rapid-fire trigger activators – Adopted

Ord. 2189 – Establish a minimum age of 21 years to purchase a firearm – Postponed to June 13

Ord. 2190 – Regulate the possession of unserialized firearms (ghost guns) – Amended but adopted

Ord. 2191 – Require all firearm dealers in Broomfield to post signs and provide an educational notification where a firearm sale/transfer occurs – Adopted unanimously

Ord. 2192 – Require a 10-day waiting period and proof of training/experience prior to the sale of firearms – Postponed to June 13

Ord. 2193 – Prohibit the open carry of firearms in public places located in Broomfield – Adopted unanimously

Ord. 2194 – Prohibit the concealed carry of firearms in CCOB-owned and operated places – Adopted

Ord. 2195 – Update definitions in the code that apply to the regulation of firearms – Adopted

Ord. 2200 – Update various code provisions for consistency in light of other code changes – Adopted

On Tuesday, council members also heard from concerned businesses, like the owner of Broomfield Pawn and concerned parents, which further displays the complexity of the contentious laws have on the community.

“These proposed ordinances will have a direct negative effect on my business and the citizens of Broomfield,” the store owner stated.

A mother stood at the podium and said, “Do better, do better for us, better for yourselves, and most importantly better for our children.”

Gun legislation is also currently being discussed in the state legislature.