Broomfield moves backwards to Level Yellow as cases spike

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has moved the City and County of Broomfield back to Level Yellow on the COVID state dial due to metric changes.

Broomfield will move from Level Blue to Yellow effective 6 a.m. on Wednesday. According to CDPHE data, Broomfield’s one week case incidence elevated to Level Yellow on Feb. 28 and has seen an elevated incidence growth in cases since Feb. 15.

What changes in Level Yellow?

Broomfield Back to Business Certified organizations:Back to Business Certified businesses can operate in “Level Blue: Caution.”

The total number of people permitted per room/activity for restaurants, gyms, organized sports, and events will need to follow current Level Yellow limits. The following sectors will be able to operate at 50% capacity:

— Indoor restaurant seating and indoor seated events, up to 150.

— Last call will be 1 a.m.

— Personal services and gyms/fitness centers, or up to 50 people per room, whichever is fewer.

— Office-based businesses, remote work is strongly encouraged.

— Retail

— Outdoor events, up to 175.

— Unseated events, use the physical distancing calculator

Paul Derda Recreation Center and the Broomfield Community Center, which are Back to Business Certified, will continue to operate in “Level Blue: Caution.”

Indoor and outdoor organized sports can have 25 participants per activity (excludes coaches/officials) What stays the same?

The Broomfield Library, Auditorium, Depot Museum, and Veterans Memorial Museum will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

These restrictions will remain in place until CDPHE changes it.